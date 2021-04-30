Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Announces Earnings Results

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $13.71 on Friday, reaching $187.97. 2,061,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,961. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.10. Five9 has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -354.65 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $2,460,167.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,628.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $981,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,248,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,594. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Five9 from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

