Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $212.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Shares of FIVN traded up $15.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.97. The company had a trading volume of 33,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,980. Five9 has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $201.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.48 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.94.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,199.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $2,460,167.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,594. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $7,674,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Five9 by 350.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 80,302 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Five9 by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,267,000 after acquiring an additional 64,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Five9 by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

