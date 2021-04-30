Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $205.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FIVN. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

FIVN traded up $13.09 on Friday, reaching $187.35. 21,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,980. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.48 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.94. Five9 has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total value of $634,331.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,274,913.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $161,007.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,594. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,674,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Five9 by 350.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after buying an additional 80,302 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Five9 by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,267,000 after buying an additional 64,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Five9 by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

