Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $160.00 at Roth Capital

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.60% from the stock’s previous close.

FIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $13.09 on Friday, hitting $187.35. 21,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.94. Five9 has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,199.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $981,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,794 shares in the company, valued at $38,248,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,594. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Five9 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 165.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

