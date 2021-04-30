Flashstake (FLASH) Price Reaches $0.74 on Top Exchanges

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Flashstake coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flashstake has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar. Flashstake has a total market cap of $4.02 million and $188,027.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flashstake alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00065763 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00073070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00019349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00069674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.05 or 0.00764298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00094121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Flashstake Profile

Flashstake (FLASH) is a PoT (Proof-of-Time) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2020. Flashstake’s total supply is 11,758,332 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,589 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash Token ($FLASH) is an Ethereum token that enables interacting with the Flash Protocol. It was audited by Solidified and created by Blockzero Labs The Flash Token does not have a fixed supply. $FLASH is minted on every stake and it’s burned on every unstake (only if the staking period has not been elapsed). The process of minting can only be achieved using the Flash Protocol.The inflation rate of the token is corelated to the usage of Flash protocol, the FPY (Flash Percentage Yield) and the matching ratio. Flashstaking is the concept of locking money today and earning money from the future. With Flash, users receive instant upfront yield on stakes. Flash uses Proof-of-Time, meaning $FLASH is generated and rewarded to users who provide time to the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Flashstake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flashstake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flashstake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flashstake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flashstake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flashstake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.