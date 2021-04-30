FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $21,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

Shares of FLT opened at $287.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.23. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.60 and a 1 year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

