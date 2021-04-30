Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FLXN) recently:

4/20/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/14/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

3/17/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

3/11/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $8.10 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $404.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,661,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

