FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the March 31st total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of FPAY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,826. FlexShopper has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.20.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.66 million. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FlexShopper will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPAY. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 434.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 93,610 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

