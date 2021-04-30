FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the March 31st total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of FPAY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,826. FlexShopper has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.20.
FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.66 million. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FlexShopper will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.
About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.
