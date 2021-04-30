FLIP (FLP) Market Capitalization Achieves $726,174.40

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $726,174.40 and approximately $2.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FLIP has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00066260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00019795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00072198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.36 or 0.00766235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00095218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00041201 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLP is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

