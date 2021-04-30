FLIP (FLP) Price Hits $0.0113 on Top Exchanges

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 30th. FLIP has a market cap of $632,404.36 and $1.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. One FLIP coin can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

