FLO One Day Volume Reaches $83,009.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0881 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $13.42 million and approximately $83,009.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

