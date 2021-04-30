Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.23.

NYSE FND opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.82. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $116.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 126,839 shares in the company, valued at $12,176,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,774 shares in the company, valued at $19,218,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,144,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,105,000 after purchasing an additional 113,077 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,956,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,706,000 after acquiring an additional 132,679 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,360,000 after acquiring an additional 243,769 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,345,000 after acquiring an additional 252,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $113,887,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

