Fluor (FLR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fluor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fluor stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. Fluor has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

