Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PDYPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of PDYPY traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.42. 18,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,829. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.