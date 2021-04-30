Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PDYPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

OTCMKTS PDYPY traded down $3.05 on Friday, reaching $107.42. 18,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,829. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.49. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.