FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (FLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.38 million for the quarter.

FLY remained flat at $C$0.64 on Friday. 28,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,902. The stock has a market cap of C$17.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.15. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$0.92.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) that capture and monitor functions from the aircraft and the black box, and voice and text messaging services; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation in aircraft.

