FlypMe Price Tops $0.0248 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. FlypMe has a market cap of $436,650.33 and approximately $4,893.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00079463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.00805429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001659 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FYP is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.