Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 1,296.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 292,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Forestar Group worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOR. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 162,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 61,215 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

