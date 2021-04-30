Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,471 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.26% of Forestar Group worth $12,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE:FOR opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Equities analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

