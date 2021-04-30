Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.39

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.39 and traded as high as $25.59. Forestar Group shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 93,586 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently issued reports on FOR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Forestar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.
The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 174.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
