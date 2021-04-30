FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $57.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 23,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 460,537 shares.The stock last traded at $39.18 and had previously closed at $39.22.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FORM. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

In other FormFactor news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,309,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,578,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $10,949,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $8,711,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.82.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

