Formula One Group (FWONA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of FWONA stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Formula One Group has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FWONA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

