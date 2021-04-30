Formula One Group (FWONB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter.

Formula One Group stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.87.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

