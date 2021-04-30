Formula One Group (FWONK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.25. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.58 million. On average, analysts expect Formula One Group to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $47.31 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Formula One Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.