Forte Capital LLC ADV Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,632 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.6% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,947.54.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,471.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,218.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,199.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.98 by $5.81. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.