Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%.

Fortinet stock traded up $8.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.23. 2,743,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,513. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.74. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $103.76 and a 52-week high of $209.39.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pritchard Capital reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.25.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

