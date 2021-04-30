Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $187.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $187.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pritchard Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.63.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $195.47 on Friday. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $103.76 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.40. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 12,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after buying an additional 20,381,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 7,159.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,177,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,996,236 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3,990.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,284,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Harbour Group L.P. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $146,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

