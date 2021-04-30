Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $227.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $214.00 to $227.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FTNT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.12. The company had a trading volume of 15,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,885. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.79, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.87 and its 200 day moving average is $153.40. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $103.76 and a 52 week high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 9,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

