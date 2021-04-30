Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $195.47, but opened at $200.09. Fortinet shares last traded at $195.56, with a volume of 10,327 shares.

The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.25.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. Insiders sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.40.

Fortinet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

