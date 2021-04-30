Fortis Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.18. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FTS. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

FTS stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Fortis by 11.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 598,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,713,000 after buying an additional 60,687 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Fortis by 166.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth about $2,116,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 106,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fortis’s payout ratio is 80.21%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

