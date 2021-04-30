Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Raised to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s current price.

FTV has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Fortive stock opened at $74.86 on Friday. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $124,173.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,390.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 837.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

