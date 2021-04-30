Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%.

FTAI traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $28.24. 574,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,714. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is presently 235.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

