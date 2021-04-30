Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%.
FTAI traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $28.24. 574,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,714. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is presently 235.71%.
In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.
