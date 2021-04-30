Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Gap Up to $29.93

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.93, but opened at $31.80. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors shares last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 1,831 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 2.02.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 235.71%.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

