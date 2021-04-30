ForTube (FOR) Market Capitalization Hits $77.47 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. One ForTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. ForTube has a total market cap of $77.47 million and $40.09 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ForTube has traded 52.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00065646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00019498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00070252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.42 or 0.00759701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00094178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,310.22 or 0.07485875 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

