Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant Purchases 33,000 Shares

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$263,960.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,269,357.46.

Shares of FVI traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.32. The company had a trading volume of 977,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,952. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.00 and a 52 week high of C$12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$134.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FVI. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.