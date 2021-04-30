Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant Purchases 33,000 Shares

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$263,960.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,269,357.46.
Shares of FVI traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.32. The company had a trading volume of 977,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,952. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.00 and a 52 week high of C$12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69.
Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$134.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.
