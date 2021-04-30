Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Laurentian cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.50.

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$7.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 49.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.28. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$4.00 and a 1 year high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$134.90 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 559,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

