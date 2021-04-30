Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%.

NYSE FBHS traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $104.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $107.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average is $88.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBHS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

