Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Truist

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.92% from the company’s previous close.

FBHS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.11. The company had a trading volume of 22,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,598. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $106.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.93. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

