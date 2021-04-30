Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

Shares of FWRD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.29. The company had a trading volume of 238,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,068. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $93.53.

Get Forward Air alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.