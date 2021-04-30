Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 6,413 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.53.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

