Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 910 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,063,000 after buying an additional 161,533 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,575,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,293,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Whirlpool by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,241,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,104,000 after acquiring an additional 23,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,745,000 after buying an additional 79,550 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

WHR opened at $238.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $246.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total value of $8,845,681.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,757 shares of company stock worth $42,438,239. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.