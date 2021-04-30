Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $158,049,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,539,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,268,000 after buying an additional 295,346 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,525,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,883,000 after purchasing an additional 436,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,159,000 after acquiring an additional 19,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 702,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter.

HYD stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.49.

