Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 10,807 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,605,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Corning by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,991,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,653,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 3,255.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 523,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 508,043 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,304.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

