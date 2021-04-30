Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 4,707 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $73.68 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $186.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.