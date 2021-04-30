Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETR. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.17.

NYSE:ETR opened at $108.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $113.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

