Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.08% of Big Lots worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 851.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Loop Capital downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.73.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

BIG opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.09. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

