Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.42 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,815 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $74.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2,494.50, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

