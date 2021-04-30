Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,223 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cabot worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cabot by 422.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 99,345 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Cabot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 348,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after buying an additional 31,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,615,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Cabot by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 76,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 34,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Cabot by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBT opened at $56.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $57.44.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CBT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

