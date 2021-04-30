Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,223 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cabot worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cabot by 422.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 99,345 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Cabot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 348,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after buying an additional 31,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,615,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Cabot by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 76,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 34,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Cabot by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CBT opened at $56.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $57.44.
Several research firms recently commented on CBT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
