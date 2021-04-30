Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,874 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 274.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,834 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 35,044 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,200 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $81.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.