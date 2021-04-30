Foster & Motley Inc. Has $3.07 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $144.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

